 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GNFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2,380.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.81% from Rs. 538.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.68% from Rs. 722.09 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,673.00 2,587.00 2,380.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,673.00 2,587.00 2,380.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,345.00 1,310.00 1,147.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.00 4.00 21.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.00 128.00 -72.55
Power & Fuel -- -- 323.38
Employees Cost 160.00 173.00 113.68
Depreciation 76.00 77.00 76.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 743.00 663.00 172.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 362.00 232.00 597.24
Other Income 77.00 85.00 48.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 439.00 317.00 645.39
Interest 1.00 1.00 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 438.00 316.00 644.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 438.00 316.00 644.25
Tax 114.00 79.00 105.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 324.00 237.00 538.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 324.00 237.00 538.32
Equity Share Capital 155.00 155.00 155.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.90 15.29 34.64
Diluted EPS 20.90 15.29 34.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.90 15.29 34.64
Diluted EPS 20.90 15.29 34.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited