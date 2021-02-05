GNFC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,508.24 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,508.24 crore in December 2020 up 18.05% from Rs. 1,277.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.12 crore in December 2020 up 114.8% from Rs. 111.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.75 crore in December 2020 up 101.73% from Rs. 202.13 crore in December 2019.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.19 in December 2019.

GNFC shares closed at 230.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.40% returns over the last 6 months and 33.43% over the last 12 months.