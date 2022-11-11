 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GNFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,587.00 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,587.00 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 2,095.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 284.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.00 crore in September 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 488.57 crore in September 2021.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.31 in September 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 673.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,587.00 2,696.19 2,095.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,587.00 2,696.19 2,095.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,310.00 1,313.09 957.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 25.34 4.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 128.00 -183.03 127.82
Power & Fuel 479.00 -- --
Employees Cost 173.00 108.01 116.54
Depreciation 77.00 75.62 70.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.00 670.72 458.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 232.00 686.44 359.98
Other Income 85.00 76.19 57.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.00 762.63 417.68
Interest 1.00 1.66 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 316.00 760.97 416.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 316.00 760.97 416.92
Tax 79.00 192.02 134.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 237.00 568.95 282.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 237.00 568.95 282.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 2.48 2.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 238.00 571.43 284.65
Equity Share Capital 155.00 155.42 155.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.35 36.77 18.31
Diluted EPS 15.35 36.77 18.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.35 36.77 18.31
Diluted EPS 15.35 36.77 18.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #GNFC #Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.