    GNFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,587.00 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,587.00 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 2,095.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 284.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.00 crore in September 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 488.57 crore in September 2021.

    GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.31 in September 2021.

    GNFC shares closed at 673.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,587.002,696.192,095.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,587.002,696.192,095.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,310.001,313.09957.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.0025.344.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks128.00-183.03127.82
    Power & Fuel479.00----
    Employees Cost173.00108.01116.54
    Depreciation77.0075.6270.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.00670.72458.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax232.00686.44359.98
    Other Income85.0076.1957.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax317.00762.63417.68
    Interest1.001.660.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax316.00760.97416.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax316.00760.97416.92
    Tax79.00192.02134.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities237.00568.95282.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period237.00568.95282.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.002.482.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates238.00571.43284.65
    Equity Share Capital155.00155.42155.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3536.7718.31
    Diluted EPS15.3536.7718.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3536.7718.31
    Diluted EPS15.3536.7718.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am