GNFC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,587.00 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,587.00 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 2,095.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 284.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.00 crore in September 2022 down 19.36% from Rs. 488.57 crore in September 2021.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.31 in September 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 673.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.