GNFC Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,332.35 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,332.35 crore in September 2019 up 10.12% from Rs. 1,209.94 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.07 crore in September 2019 up 22.51% from Rs. 69.44 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.30 crore in September 2019 up 17.62% from Rs. 132.03 crore in September 2018.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.47 in September 2018.

GNFC shares closed at 211.50 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.47% returns over the last 6 months and -44.60% over the last 12 months.