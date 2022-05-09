GNFC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,771.71 crore, up 59.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,771.71 crore in March 2022 up 59.93% from Rs. 1,733.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 643.18 crore in March 2022 up 107.12% from Rs. 310.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 946.52 crore in March 2022 up 82.17% from Rs. 519.59 crore in March 2021.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 41.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.98 in March 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 799.40 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.15% returns over the last 6 months and 114.32% over the last 12 months.