GNFC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,696.19 crore, up 93.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,696.19 crore in June 2022 up 93.37% from Rs. 1,394.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 571.43 crore in June 2022 up 136.32% from Rs. 241.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 838.25 crore in June 2022 up 92.25% from Rs. 436.02 crore in June 2021.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 36.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.56 in June 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 772.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.41% returns over the last 6 months and 111.24% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,696.19 2,771.71 1,394.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,696.19 2,771.71 1,394.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,313.09 1,177.74 616.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.34 23.79 8.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -183.03 59.12 -95.56
Power & Fuel -- 315.57 192.36
Employees Cost 108.01 109.43 128.28
Depreciation 75.62 74.38 69.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 670.72 200.18 151.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 686.44 811.50 323.37
Other Income 76.19 60.64 42.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 762.63 872.14 366.30
Interest 1.66 0.80 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 760.97 871.34 365.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 760.97 871.34 365.54
Tax 192.02 228.08 125.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 568.95 643.26 239.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 568.95 643.26 239.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.48 -0.08 1.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 571.43 643.18 241.80
Equity Share Capital 155.42 155.42 155.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.77 41.38 15.56
Diluted EPS 36.77 41.38 15.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.77 41.38 15.56
Diluted EPS 36.77 41.38 15.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

