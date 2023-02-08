GNFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2,380.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 540.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.68% from Rs. 722.09 crore in December 2021.