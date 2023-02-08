GNFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2,380.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 540.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.68% from Rs. 722.09 crore in December 2021.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.79 in December 2021.

GNFC shares closed at 520.15 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.67% returns over the last 6 months and 0.89% over the last 12 months.