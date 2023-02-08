English
    GNFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,673.00 crore in December 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2,380.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.00 crore in December 2022 down 39.72% from Rs. 540.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.68% from Rs. 722.09 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,673.002,587.002,380.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,673.002,587.002,380.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,345.001,310.001,147.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.004.0021.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.00128.00-72.55
    Power & Fuel552.00479.00323.38
    Employees Cost160.00173.00113.68
    Depreciation76.0077.0076.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.00184.00172.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.00232.00597.24
    Other Income77.0085.0048.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax439.00317.00645.39
    Interest1.001.001.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax438.00316.00644.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax438.00316.00644.25
    Tax114.0079.00105.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities324.00237.00538.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period324.00237.00538.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.001.002.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates326.00238.00540.78
    Equity Share Capital155.00155.00155.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0315.3534.79
    Diluted EPS21.0315.3534.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0315.3534.79
    Diluted EPS21.0315.3534.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
