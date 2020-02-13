GNFC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,277.66 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,277.66 crore in December 2019 up 4.8% from Rs. 1,219.16 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.49 crore in December 2019 down 32.48% from Rs. 168.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.14 crore in December 2019 up 30.72% from Rs. 154.63 crore in December 2018.

GNFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.81 in December 2018.

GNFC shares closed at 192.90 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.98% over the last 12 months.