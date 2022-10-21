 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GNA Axles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.74 crore, up 23.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.74 crore in September 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 339.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 36.23% from Rs. 24.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.27 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 48.47 crore in September 2021.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.42 in September 2021.

GNA Axles shares closed at 670.05 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.71% over the last 12 months.

GNA Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 419.74 375.19 339.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 419.74 375.19 339.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 287.18 250.78 236.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.79 7.53 -11.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.88 15.77 15.01
Depreciation 12.68 11.54 12.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.43 50.55 51.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.37 39.03 35.82
Other Income 0.22 0.38 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.59 39.40 35.87
Interest 2.90 2.96 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.69 36.45 32.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.69 36.45 32.90
Tax 11.30 9.40 8.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.39 27.05 24.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.39 27.05 24.51
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.55 12.60 14.42
Diluted EPS 15.55 12.60 14.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.55 12.60 14.42
Diluted EPS 15.55 12.60 14.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.