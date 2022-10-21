GNA Axles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.74 crore, up 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.74 crore in September 2022 up 23.54% from Rs. 339.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 36.23% from Rs. 24.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.27 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 48.47 crore in September 2021.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.42 in September 2021.

GNA Axles shares closed at 670.05 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and -24.71% over the last 12 months.