GNA Axles Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 222.11 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.11 crore in September 2020 down 13.23% from Rs. 255.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.94 crore in September 2020 up 2.92% from Rs. 22.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2020 up 3.12% from Rs. 40.71 crore in September 2019.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.38 in September 2019.

GNA Axles shares closed at 245.25 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.96% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.