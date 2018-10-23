App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:54 PM IST

GNA Axles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 227.25 crore, up 48.01% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.25 crore in September 2018 up 48.01% from Rs. 153.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2018 up 52.3% from Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.88 crore in September 2018 up 45.79% from Rs. 24.61 crore in September 2017.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.97 in September 2017.

GNA Axles shares closed at 365.00 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.69% returns over the last 6 months and 2.70% over the last 12 months.

GNA Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.25 212.58 153.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.25 212.58 153.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.55 133.87 99.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.86 7.96 -2.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.40 8.67 7.64
Depreciation 8.62 7.94 6.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.27 30.45 25.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.26 23.68 17.28
Other Income -- 0.13 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.26 23.81 18.15
Interest 1.80 2.30 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.46 21.51 16.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.46 21.51 16.34
Tax 9.22 7.50 5.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.24 14.00 10.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.24 14.00 10.66
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.57 6.52 4.97
Diluted EPS 7.57 6.52 4.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.57 6.52 4.97
Diluted EPS 7.57 6.52 4.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:38 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.