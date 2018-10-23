GNA Axles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 227.25 crore, up 48.01% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 227.25 crore in September 2018 up 48.01% from Rs. 153.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2018 up 52.3% from Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.88 crore in September 2018 up 45.79% from Rs. 24.61 crore in September 2017.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.97 in September 2017.

GNA Axles shares closed at 365.00 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.69% returns over the last 6 months and 2.70% over the last 12 months.