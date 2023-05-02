GNA Axles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 300.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.02 crore in March 2023 up 87.61% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.69 crore in March 2023 up 50.81% from Rs. 39.58 crore in March 2022.