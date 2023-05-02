 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GNA Axles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 300.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.02 crore in March 2023 up 87.61% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.69 crore in March 2023 up 50.81% from Rs. 39.58 crore in March 2022.

GNA Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 383.76 404.24 300.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 383.76 404.24 300.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.88 258.92 194.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 4.92 0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.45 15.27 15.52
Depreciation 12.14 12.16 12.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.53 62.31 50.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.14 50.66 26.92
Other Income 0.40 0.41 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.55 51.07 26.93
Interest 2.26 2.85 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.29 48.22 24.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.29 48.22 24.54
Tax 11.27 12.44 6.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.02 35.78 18.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.02 35.78 18.13
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.85 16.67 8.45
Diluted EPS 15.85 16.67 8.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.85 16.67 8.45
Diluted EPS 15.85 16.67 8.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited