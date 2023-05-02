English
    GNA Axles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 300.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.02 crore in March 2023 up 87.61% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.69 crore in March 2023 up 50.81% from Rs. 39.58 crore in March 2022.

    GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.45 in March 2022.

    GNA Axles shares closed at 826.10 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.69% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.

    GNA Axles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.76404.24300.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.76404.24300.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.88258.92194.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.624.920.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4515.2715.52
    Depreciation12.1412.1612.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.5362.3150.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.1450.6626.92
    Other Income0.400.410.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5551.0726.93
    Interest2.262.852.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.2948.2224.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.2948.2224.54
    Tax11.2712.446.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.0235.7818.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.0235.7818.13
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8516.678.45
    Diluted EPS15.8516.678.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8516.678.45
    Diluted EPS15.8516.678.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am