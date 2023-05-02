GNA Axles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.76 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 300.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.02 crore in March 2023 up 87.61% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.69 crore in March 2023 up 50.81% from Rs. 39.58 crore in March 2022.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.45 in March 2022.

GNA Axles shares closed at 826.10 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.69% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.