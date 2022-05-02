 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GNA Axles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.48 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.48 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 310.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022 down 34.41% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.58 crore in March 2022 down 19.14% from Rs. 48.95 crore in March 2021.

GNA Axles EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.88 in March 2021.

GNA Axles shares closed at 523.00 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.33% returns over the last 6 months and 33.18% over the last 12 months.

GNA Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.48 301.27 310.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.48 301.27 310.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.40 212.27 172.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.87 -15.40 24.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.52 13.71 15.79
Depreciation 12.65 12.62 10.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.13 52.20 48.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.92 25.88 38.20
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.93 25.88 38.76
Interest 2.39 2.77 1.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.54 23.11 37.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.54 23.11 37.33
Tax 6.41 6.44 9.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.13 16.67 27.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.13 16.67 27.64
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.45 7.77 12.88
Diluted EPS 8.45 7.77 12.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.45 7.77 12.88
Diluted EPS 8.45 7.77 12.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
