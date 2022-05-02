GNA Axles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.48 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.48 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 310.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022 down 34.41% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.58 crore in March 2022 down 19.14% from Rs. 48.95 crore in March 2021.

GNA Axles EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.88 in March 2021.

GNA Axles shares closed at 523.00 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.33% returns over the last 6 months and 33.18% over the last 12 months.