GNA Axles Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.96 crore, up 304.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.96 crore in June 2021 up 304.48% from Rs. 81.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2021 up 548.83% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.98 crore in June 2021 up 816.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2020.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 13.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2020.

GNA Axles shares closed at 520.95 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.19% returns over the last 6 months and 184.67% over the last 12 months.