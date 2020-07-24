GNA Axles Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.33 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.33 crore in June 2020 down 68.5% from Rs. 258.18 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2020 down 136.1% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2020 down 85.48% from Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2019.
GNA Axles shares closed at 182.65 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.
|GNA Axles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.33
|180.72
|258.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.33
|180.72
|258.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.23
|109.48
|181.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.85
|3.23
|-15.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.48
|9.72
|11.74
|Depreciation
|9.88
|10.60
|9.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.11
|39.42
|39.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.22
|8.26
|31.56
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.67
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.88
|8.93
|31.56
|Interest
|2.78
|2.85
|3.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.67
|6.08
|28.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.67
|6.08
|28.00
|Tax
|-0.10
|1.44
|9.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.57
|4.64
|18.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.57
|4.64
|18.19
|Equity Share Capital
|21.47
|21.47
|21.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|2.16
|8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|2.16
|8.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.06
|2.16
|8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-3.06
|2.16
|8.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am