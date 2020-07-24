GNA Axles Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.33 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.33 crore in June 2020 down 68.5% from Rs. 258.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2020 down 136.1% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2020 down 85.48% from Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2019.

GNA Axles shares closed at 182.65 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.