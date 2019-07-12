GNA Axles Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 258.18 crore, up 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.18 crore in June 2019 up 21.45% from Rs. 212.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2019 up 29.91% from Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2019 up 30.14% from Rs. 31.75 crore in June 2018.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 8.48 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.52 in June 2018.

GNA Axles shares closed at 235.95 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.33% returns over the last 6 months and -49.28% over the last 12 months.