GNA Axles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.03 crore, up 28.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.03 crore in December 2020 up 28.9% from Rs. 214.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.64 crore in December 2020 up 249.14% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in December 2020 up 99.92% from Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2019.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2019.

GNA Axles shares closed at 377.20 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.37% returns over the last 6 months and 23.94% over the last 12 months.