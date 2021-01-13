MARKET NEWS

GNA Axles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.03 crore, up 28.9% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.03 crore in December 2020 up 28.9% from Rs. 214.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.64 crore in December 2020 up 249.14% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in December 2020 up 99.92% from Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2019.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2019.

GNA Axles shares closed at 377.20 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.37% returns over the last 6 months and 23.94% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations276.03222.11214.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations276.03222.11214.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials188.58122.39129.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.6511.7016.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.5111.9110.17
Depreciation10.1910.4610.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.4334.4434.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9731.2113.26
Other Income0.260.310.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2331.5213.58
Interest2.232.103.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.0029.4210.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.0029.4210.04
Tax9.366.492.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.6422.947.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.6422.947.63
Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.4110.683.55
Diluted EPS12.4110.683.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.4110.683.55
Diluted EPS12.4110.683.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:00 am

