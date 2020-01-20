GNA Axles Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 214.14 crore, down 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.14 crore in December 2019 down 13.04% from Rs. 246.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2019 down 57.5% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2019 down 37.77% from Rs. 38.92 crore in December 2018.

GNA Axles EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.36 in December 2018.

GNA Axles shares closed at 317.55 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.