you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GNA Axles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.25 crore, up 47.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.25 crore in December 2018 up 47.46% from Rs. 167.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2018 up 41.55% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.92 crore in December 2018 up 42.62% from Rs. 27.29 crore in December 2017.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2017.

GNA Axles shares closed at 367.10 on January 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.

GNA Axles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.25 227.25 167.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.25 227.25 167.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.68 158.55 122.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 -8.86 -18.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.90 9.40 7.57
Depreciation 9.33 8.62 6.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.76 32.27 28.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.59 27.26 20.66
Other Income -- -- 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.59 27.26 21.09
Interest 2.35 1.80 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.23 25.46 19.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.23 25.46 19.75
Tax 9.28 9.22 7.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.95 16.24 12.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.95 16.24 12.68
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 7.57 5.91
Diluted EPS 8.36 7.57 5.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 7.57 5.91
Diluted EPS 8.36 7.57 5.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 12, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results

