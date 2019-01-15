GNA Axles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.25 crore, up 47.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.25 crore in December 2018 up 47.46% from Rs. 167.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2018 up 41.55% from Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.92 crore in December 2018 up 42.62% from Rs. 27.29 crore in December 2017.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2017.

GNA Axles shares closed at 376.55 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.