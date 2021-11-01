MARKET NEWS

GNA Axles Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 339.76 crore, up 52.97% Y-o-Y

November 01, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.76 crore in September 2021 up 52.97% from Rs. 222.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.51 crore in September 2021 up 6.86% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.47 crore in September 2021 up 15.46% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2020.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 11.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.68 in September 2020.

GNA Axles shares closed at 861.90 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.59% returns over the last 6 months and 275.97% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations339.76328.96222.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations339.76328.96222.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials236.15225.53122.39
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.15-10.1411.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.0114.3211.91
Depreciation12.6011.8410.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.3344.7734.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8242.6331.21
Other Income0.050.500.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8743.1331.52
Interest2.973.112.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9040.0229.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.9040.0229.42
Tax8.3910.566.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.5129.4622.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.5129.4622.93
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.5129.4622.93
Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4213.7310.68
Diluted EPS11.4213.7310.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4213.7310.68
Diluted EPS11.4213.7310.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2021 10:00 am

