GNA Axles Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 339.76 crore, up 52.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.76 crore in September 2021 up 52.97% from Rs. 222.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.51 crore in September 2021 up 6.86% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.47 crore in September 2021 up 15.46% from Rs. 41.98 crore in September 2020.

GNA Axles EPS has increased to Rs. 11.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.68 in September 2020.

GNA Axles shares closed at 861.90 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.59% returns over the last 6 months and 275.97% over the last 12 months.