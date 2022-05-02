English
    GNA Axles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.48 crore, down 3.11% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 300.48 crore in March 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 310.12 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2022 down 34.42% from Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2022 down 19.13% from Rs. 48.93 crore in March 2021.

    GNA Axles EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.87 in March 2021.

    GNA Axles shares closed at 523.55 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and 33.39% over the last 12 months.

    GNA Axles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations300.48301.27310.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations300.48301.27310.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.40211.27172.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.87-15.4024.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5213.7115.79
    Depreciation12.6512.6210.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.1453.2048.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9125.8838.18
    Other Income0.01--0.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9225.8838.74
    Interest2.392.771.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.5323.1137.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.5323.1137.31
    Tax6.416.449.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1216.6727.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1216.6727.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.1216.6727.63
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.447.7712.87
    Diluted EPS8.447.7712.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.447.7712.87
    Diluted EPS8.447.7712.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #GNA Axles #Results
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
