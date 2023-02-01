 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GNA Axles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.24 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

Net Sales at Rs 404.24 crore in December 2022 up 34.18% from Rs. 301.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2022 up 114.61% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.23% from Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2021.

GNA Axles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 404.24 419.74 301.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 404.24 419.74 301.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 258.92 287.18 211.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.92 -17.79 -15.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.27 16.88 13.71
Depreciation 12.16 12.68 12.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.31 73.43 53.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.66 47.37 25.88
Other Income 0.41 0.22 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.07 47.59 25.88
Interest 2.85 2.90 2.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.22 44.69 23.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.22 44.69 23.11
Tax 12.44 11.30 6.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.78 33.38 16.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.78 33.38 16.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.78 33.38 16.67
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.67 15.55 7.77
Diluted EPS 16.67 15.55 7.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.67 15.55 7.77
Diluted EPS 16.67 15.55 7.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited