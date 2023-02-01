GNA Axles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.24 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.24 crore in December 2022 up 34.18% from Rs. 301.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2022 up 114.61% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.23% from Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2021.