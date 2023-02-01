English
    GNA Axles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.24 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GNA Axles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 404.24 crore in December 2022 up 34.18% from Rs. 301.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in December 2022 up 114.61% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.23% from Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2021.

    GNA Axles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.24419.74301.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.24419.74301.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.92287.18211.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.92-17.79-15.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2716.8813.71
    Depreciation12.1612.6812.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3173.4353.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6647.3725.88
    Other Income0.410.22--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0747.5925.88
    Interest2.852.902.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2244.6923.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.2244.6923.11
    Tax12.4411.306.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.7833.3816.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.7833.3816.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.7833.3816.67
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6715.557.77
    Diluted EPS16.6715.557.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6715.557.77
    Diluted EPS16.6715.557.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
