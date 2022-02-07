GNA Axles Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 301.27 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.27 crore in December 2021 up 9.14% from Rs. 276.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2021 down 37.42% from Rs. 26.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2021 down 20.49% from Rs. 48.42 crore in December 2020.

GNA Axles EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.41 in December 2020.

GNA Axles shares closed at 555.15 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.45% returns over the last 6 months and 53.17% over the last 12 months.