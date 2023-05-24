GMRP&UI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.95 crore, down 31.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.95 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 424.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 356.66 crore in March 2023 down 455.35% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2022.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.08% returns over the last 6 months and -28.04% over the last 12 months.