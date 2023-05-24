English
    GMRP&UI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.95 crore, down 31.99% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 288.95 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 424.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 356.66 crore in March 2023 down 455.35% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2022.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.08% returns over the last 6 months and -28.04% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations288.95273.01340.92
    Other Operating Income----83.97
    Total Income From Operations288.95273.01424.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.7683.33187.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.4310.018.03
    Depreciation3.703.884.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.2992.46138.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7783.3386.64
    Other Income17.901.611.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6784.9487.96
    Interest136.02121.59161.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.35-36.65-73.10
    Exceptional Items-277.31210.55173.47
    P/L Before Tax-356.66173.90100.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-356.66173.90100.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-356.66173.90100.37
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.912.881.66
    Diluted EPS-5.912.881.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.912.881.66
    Diluted EPS-5.912.881.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

