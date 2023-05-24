GMRP&UI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.95 crore, down 31.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 288.95 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 424.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 356.66 crore in March 2023 down 455.35% from Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2022.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.35 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.08% returns over the last 6 months and -28.04% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|288.95
|273.01
|340.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|83.97
|Total Income From Operations
|288.95
|273.01
|424.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.76
|83.33
|187.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.43
|10.01
|8.03
|Depreciation
|3.70
|3.88
|4.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.29
|92.46
|138.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.77
|83.33
|86.64
|Other Income
|17.90
|1.61
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.67
|84.94
|87.96
|Interest
|136.02
|121.59
|161.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-79.35
|-36.65
|-73.10
|Exceptional Items
|-277.31
|210.55
|173.47
|P/L Before Tax
|-356.66
|173.90
|100.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-356.66
|173.90
|100.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-356.66
|173.90
|100.37
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.91
|2.88
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.91
|2.88
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.91
|2.88
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.91
|2.88
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
