GMRP&UI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.89 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 424.89 crore in March 2022 down 15.46% from Rs. 502.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2022 up 125.08% from Rs. 400.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2022 down 5.96% from Rs. 98.29 crore in March 2021.
GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 28.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)
|
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|340.92
|259.39
|Other Operating Income
|83.97
|103.71
|Total Income From Operations
|424.89
|363.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.39
|139.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.03
|9.07
|Depreciation
|4.47
|4.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.36
|85.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.64
|124.24
|Other Income
|1.32
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.96
|124.92
|Interest
|161.06
|165.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-73.10
|-40.50
|Exceptional Items
|173.47
|-648.61
|P/L Before Tax
|100.37
|-689.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|100.37
|-689.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|100.37
|-689.11
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|-11.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|-11.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|-11.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|-11.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited