GMRP&UI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.89 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 424.89 crore in March 2022 down 15.46% from Rs. 502.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2022 up 125.08% from Rs. 400.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2022 down 5.96% from Rs. 98.29 crore in March 2021.

GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 28.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)

GMR Power and Urban Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 340.92 259.39
Other Operating Income 83.97 103.71
Total Income From Operations 424.89 363.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.39 139.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 8.03 9.07
Depreciation 4.47 4.68
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 138.36 85.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.64 124.24
Other Income 1.32 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.96 124.92
Interest 161.06 165.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -73.10 -40.50
Exceptional Items 173.47 -648.61
P/L Before Tax 100.37 -689.11
Tax -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.37 -689.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.37 -689.11
Equity Share Capital 301.80 301.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 -11.42
Diluted EPS 1.66 -11.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 -11.42
Diluted EPS 1.66 -11.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 12:31 pm
