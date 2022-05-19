GMRP&UI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.89 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.89 crore in March 2022 down 15.46% from Rs. 502.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.37 crore in March 2022 up 125.08% from Rs. 400.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.43 crore in March 2022 down 5.96% from Rs. 98.29 crore in March 2021.

GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 28.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)