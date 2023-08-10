English
    GMRP&UI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 257.64 crore, down 31.71% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 257.64 crore in June 2023 down 31.71% from Rs. 377.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.32 crore in June 2023 up 50.99% from Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.04 crore in June 2023 up 44.85% from Rs. 95.99 crore in June 2022.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 21.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.64288.95377.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.64288.95377.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.31133.76155.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.147.436.92
    Depreciation3.643.704.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.59105.29130.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.9638.7780.70
    Other Income0.4417.9010.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.4056.6791.61
    Interest110.53136.02145.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.87-79.35-53.70
    Exceptional Items-51.19-277.31--
    P/L Before Tax-26.32-356.66-53.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.32-356.66-53.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.32-356.66-53.70
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-5.91-0.89
    Diluted EPS-0.44-5.91-0.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-5.91-0.89
    Diluted EPS-0.44-5.91-0.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

