GMRP&UI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 257.64 crore, down 31.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.64 crore in June 2023 down 31.71% from Rs. 377.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.32 crore in June 2023 up 50.99% from Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.04 crore in June 2023 up 44.85% from Rs. 95.99 crore in June 2022.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 21.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.