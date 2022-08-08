 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMRP&UI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.29 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.29 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 351.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022 down 274.41% from Rs. 30.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.99 crore in June 2022 down 15.42% from Rs. 113.49 crore in June 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

GMR Power and Urban Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 377.29 340.92 351.99
Other Operating Income -- 83.97 --
Total Income From Operations 377.29 424.89 351.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.23 187.39 138.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.92 8.03 4.36
Depreciation 4.38 4.47 4.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.06 138.36 101.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.70 86.64 103.42
Other Income 10.91 1.32 5.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.61 87.96 108.58
Interest 145.31 161.06 144.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -53.70 -73.10 -35.61
Exceptional Items -- 173.47 66.40
P/L Before Tax -53.70 100.37 30.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -53.70 100.37 30.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -53.70 100.37 30.79
Equity Share Capital 301.80 301.80 301.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 1.66 0.51
Diluted EPS -0.89 1.66 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 1.66 0.51
Diluted EPS -0.89 1.66 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&amp;UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
