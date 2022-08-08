GMRP&UI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.29 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.29 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 351.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022 down 274.41% from Rs. 30.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.99 crore in June 2022 down 15.42% from Rs. 113.49 crore in June 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)