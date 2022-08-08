GMRP&UI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.29 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 377.29 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 351.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022 down 274.41% from Rs. 30.79 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.99 crore in June 2022 down 15.42% from Rs. 113.49 crore in June 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|377.29
|340.92
|351.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|83.97
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|377.29
|424.89
|351.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.23
|187.39
|138.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.92
|8.03
|4.36
|Depreciation
|4.38
|4.47
|4.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.06
|138.36
|101.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.70
|86.64
|103.42
|Other Income
|10.91
|1.32
|5.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.61
|87.96
|108.58
|Interest
|145.31
|161.06
|144.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.70
|-73.10
|-35.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|173.47
|66.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.70
|100.37
|30.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.70
|100.37
|30.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.70
|100.37
|30.79
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|1.66
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|1.66
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|1.66
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|1.66
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited