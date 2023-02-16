 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GMRP&UI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 363.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 125.24% from Rs. 689.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 129.60 crore in December 2021.

GMR Power and Urban Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 273.01 469.53 259.39
Other Operating Income -- -- 103.71
Total Income From Operations 273.01 469.53 363.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.33 216.83 139.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.01 10.35 9.07
Depreciation 3.88 4.07 4.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.46 151.29 85.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.33 86.99 124.24
Other Income 1.61 1.55 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.94 88.54 124.92
Interest 121.59 134.94 165.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.65 -46.40 -40.50
Exceptional Items 210.55 -- -648.61
P/L Before Tax 173.90 -46.40 -689.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 173.90 -46.40 -689.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 173.90 -46.40 -689.11
Equity Share Capital 301.80 301.80 301.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.88 -0.77 -11.42
Diluted EPS 2.88 -0.77 -11.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.88 -0.77 -11.42
Diluted EPS 2.88 -0.77 -11.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited