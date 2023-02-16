GMRP&UI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 363.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 125.24% from Rs. 689.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 129.60 crore in December 2021.
GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.42 in December 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.45 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months
|
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.01
|469.53
|259.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|103.71
|Total Income From Operations
|273.01
|469.53
|363.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.33
|216.83
|139.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.01
|10.35
|9.07
|Depreciation
|3.88
|4.07
|4.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.46
|151.29
|85.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.33
|86.99
|124.24
|Other Income
|1.61
|1.55
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.94
|88.54
|124.92
|Interest
|121.59
|134.94
|165.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.65
|-46.40
|-40.50
|Exceptional Items
|210.55
|--
|-648.61
|P/L Before Tax
|173.90
|-46.40
|-689.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|173.90
|-46.40
|-689.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|173.90
|-46.40
|-689.11
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|-0.77
|-11.42
|Diluted EPS
|2.88
|-0.77
|-11.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.88
|-0.77
|-11.42
|Diluted EPS
|2.88
|-0.77
|-11.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited