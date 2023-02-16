English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMRP&UI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 363.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 125.24% from Rs. 689.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 129.60 crore in December 2021.

    GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.42 in December 2021.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.45 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations273.01469.53259.39
    Other Operating Income----103.71
    Total Income From Operations273.01469.53363.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.33216.83139.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0110.359.07
    Depreciation3.884.074.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.46151.2985.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.3386.99124.24
    Other Income1.611.550.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.9488.54124.92
    Interest121.59134.94165.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.65-46.40-40.50
    Exceptional Items210.55---648.61
    P/L Before Tax173.90-46.40-689.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities173.90-46.40-689.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period173.90-46.40-689.11
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.88-0.77-11.42
    Diluted EPS2.88-0.77-11.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.88-0.77-11.42
    Diluted EPS2.88-0.77-11.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm