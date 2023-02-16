GMRP&UI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore, down 24.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.01 crore in December 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 363.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.90 crore in December 2022 up 125.24% from Rs. 689.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.82 crore in December 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 129.60 crore in December 2021.

GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.42 in December 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.45 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.11% returns over the last 6 months