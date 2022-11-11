English
    GMRP&UI Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,580.72 crore, up 50.4% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,580.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.4% from Rs. 1,051.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,082.70 crore in September 2022 up 334.91% from Rs. 248.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.70 crore in September 2022 down 48.78% from Rs. 200.51 crore in September 2021.

    GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 17.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in September 2021.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 23.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,580.721,068.68914.93
    Other Operating Income----136.08
    Total Income From Operations1,580.721,068.681,051.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.83155.23186.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods898.87516.78489.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0619.7519.99
    Depreciation46.5347.1528.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses384.44236.59186.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9993.18139.56
    Other Income46.1894.7432.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.17187.92172.12
    Interest410.75323.73349.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-354.58-135.81-177.50
    Exceptional Items913.68--537.00
    P/L Before Tax559.10-135.81359.50
    Tax86.516.8544.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities472.59-142.66315.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.010.54
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period472.59-142.67315.77
    Minority Interest13.3910.98-83.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates596.72344.3416.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,082.70212.65248.95
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.943.525.23
    Diluted EPS16.313.52--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.943.525.23
    Diluted EPS16.313.52--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:10 pm