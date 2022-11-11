GMRP&UI Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,580.72 crore, up 50.4% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,580.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.4% from Rs. 1,051.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,082.70 crore in September 2022 up 334.91% from Rs. 248.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.70 crore in September 2022 down 48.78% from Rs. 200.51 crore in September 2021.
GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 17.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in September 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 23.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,580.72
|1,068.68
|914.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|136.08
|Total Income From Operations
|1,580.72
|1,068.68
|1,051.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|216.83
|155.23
|186.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|898.87
|516.78
|489.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.06
|19.75
|19.99
|Depreciation
|46.53
|47.15
|28.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|384.44
|236.59
|186.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.99
|93.18
|139.56
|Other Income
|46.18
|94.74
|32.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.17
|187.92
|172.12
|Interest
|410.75
|323.73
|349.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-354.58
|-135.81
|-177.50
|Exceptional Items
|913.68
|--
|537.00
|P/L Before Tax
|559.10
|-135.81
|359.50
|Tax
|86.51
|6.85
|44.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|472.59
|-142.66
|315.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.01
|0.54
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|472.59
|-142.67
|315.77
|Minority Interest
|13.39
|10.98
|-83.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|596.72
|344.34
|16.71
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,082.70
|212.65
|248.95
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.94
|3.52
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|16.31
|3.52
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.94
|3.52
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|16.31
|3.52
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited