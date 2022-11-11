GMRP&UI Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,580.72 crore, up 50.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,580.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.4% from Rs. 1,051.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,082.70 crore in September 2022 up 334.91% from Rs. 248.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.70 crore in September 2022 down 48.78% from Rs. 200.51 crore in September 2021.

GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 17.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in September 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 23.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months