GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.87 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,427.87 crore in March 2023 up 17.9% from Rs. 1,211.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 473.09 crore in March 2023 down 121.02% from Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.40 crore in March 2023 up 59.9% from Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.