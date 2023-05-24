English
    GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.87 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,427.87 crore in March 2023 up 17.9% from Rs. 1,211.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 473.09 crore in March 2023 down 121.02% from Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.40 crore in March 2023 up 59.9% from Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,427.871,447.421,151.98
    Other Operating Income----59.07
    Total Income From Operations1,427.871,447.421,211.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.7283.38187.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods965.361,019.98626.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.0925.5021.48
    Depreciation21.7335.9843.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.86193.80294.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1188.7838.08
    Other Income170.5656.1460.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.67144.9299.06
    Interest326.45275.97346.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-119.78-131.05-246.97
    Exceptional Items-206.12524.38-157.91
    P/L Before Tax-325.90393.33-404.88
    Tax-0.54-0.0844.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-325.36393.41-449.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.08-0.12-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-325.44393.29-449.67
    Minority Interest-2.1821.3658.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-145.47-54.12177.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-473.09360.53-214.05
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.845.97-3.55
    Diluted EPS-7.845.97-3.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.845.97-3.55
    Diluted EPS-7.845.97-3.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am