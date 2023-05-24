GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.87 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,427.87 crore in March 2023 up 17.9% from Rs. 1,211.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 473.09 crore in March 2023 down 121.02% from Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.40 crore in March 2023 up 59.9% from Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 18.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,427.87
|1,447.42
|1,151.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|59.07
|Total Income From Operations
|1,427.87
|1,447.42
|1,211.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.72
|83.38
|187.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|965.36
|1,019.98
|626.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.09
|25.50
|21.48
|Depreciation
|21.73
|35.98
|43.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|243.86
|193.80
|294.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.11
|88.78
|38.08
|Other Income
|170.56
|56.14
|60.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.67
|144.92
|99.06
|Interest
|326.45
|275.97
|346.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-119.78
|-131.05
|-246.97
|Exceptional Items
|-206.12
|524.38
|-157.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-325.90
|393.33
|-404.88
|Tax
|-0.54
|-0.08
|44.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-325.36
|393.41
|-449.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-325.44
|393.29
|-449.67
|Minority Interest
|-2.18
|21.36
|58.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-145.47
|-54.12
|177.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-473.09
|360.53
|-214.05
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.84
|5.97
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-7.84
|5.97
|-3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.84
|5.97
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-7.84
|5.97
|-3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited