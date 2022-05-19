 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore, up 53.7% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore in March 2022 up 53.7% from Rs. 787.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022 up 76.32% from Rs. 903.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022 down 34.21% from Rs. 217.11 crore in March 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 28.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)

GMR Power and Urban Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,151.98 893.43
Other Operating Income 59.07 70.68
Total Income From Operations 1,211.05 964.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.39 139.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 626.08 490.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 21.48 15.10
Depreciation 43.78 31.61
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 294.24 157.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.08 129.48
Other Income 60.98 42.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.06 172.30
Interest 346.03 327.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -246.97 -155.65
Exceptional Items -157.91 -364.00
P/L Before Tax -404.88 -519.65
Tax 44.78 10.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -449.66 -529.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -449.67 -529.86
Minority Interest 58.43 15.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates 177.19 -43.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -214.05 -558.41
Equity Share Capital 301.80 301.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.55 -9.25
Diluted EPS -3.55 -9.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.55 -8.78
Diluted EPS -3.55 -9.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&amp;UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 12:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.