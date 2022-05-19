English
    GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore, up 53.7% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore in March 2022 up 53.7% from Rs. 787.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022 up 76.32% from Rs. 903.85 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022 down 34.21% from Rs. 217.11 crore in March 2021.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 28.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,151.98893.43
    Other Operating Income59.0770.68
    Total Income From Operations1,211.05964.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.39139.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods626.08490.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost21.4815.10
    Depreciation43.7831.61
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses294.24157.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.08129.48
    Other Income60.9842.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.06172.30
    Interest346.03327.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-246.97-155.65
    Exceptional Items-157.91-364.00
    P/L Before Tax-404.88-519.65
    Tax44.7810.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-449.66-529.85
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.01-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-449.67-529.86
    Minority Interest58.4315.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates177.19-43.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-214.05-558.41
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.55-9.25
    Diluted EPS-3.55-9.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.55-8.78
    Diluted EPS-3.55-9.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:31 pm
