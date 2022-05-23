GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore, up 53.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore in March 2022 up 53.7% from Rs. 787.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022 up 76.32% from Rs. 903.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022 down 34.21% from Rs. 217.11 crore in March 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)