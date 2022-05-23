GMRP&UI Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore, up 53.7% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,211.05 crore in March 2022 up 53.7% from Rs. 787.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 214.05 crore in March 2022 up 76.32% from Rs. 903.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.84 crore in March 2022 down 34.21% from Rs. 217.11 crore in March 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,151.98
|893.43
|Other Operating Income
|59.07
|70.68
|Total Income From Operations
|1,211.05
|964.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.39
|139.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|626.08
|490.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.48
|15.10
|Depreciation
|43.78
|31.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|294.24
|157.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.08
|129.48
|Other Income
|60.98
|42.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.06
|172.30
|Interest
|346.03
|327.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-246.97
|-155.65
|Exceptional Items
|-157.91
|-364.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-404.88
|-519.65
|Tax
|44.78
|10.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-449.66
|-529.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-449.67
|-529.86
|Minority Interest
|58.43
|15.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|177.19
|-43.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-214.05
|-558.41
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.55
|-9.25
|Diluted EPS
|-3.55
|-9.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.55
|-8.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.55
|-9.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
