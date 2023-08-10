English
    GMRP&UI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.22 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,124.22 crore in June 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 1,068.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.30 crore in June 2023 down 196.54% from Rs. 212.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.69 crore in June 2023 down 3.14% from Rs. 235.07 crore in June 2022.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 21.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,124.221,427.871,068.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,124.221,427.871,068.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.31133.72155.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.79965.36516.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.2627.0919.75
    Depreciation38.5221.7347.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses789.37243.86236.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.9736.1193.18
    Other Income66.20170.5694.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.17206.67187.92
    Interest279.28326.45323.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-90.11-119.78-135.81
    Exceptional Items-118.14-206.12--
    P/L Before Tax-208.25-325.90-135.81
    Tax2.62-0.546.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-210.87-325.36-142.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-16.21-0.08-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-227.08-325.44-142.67
    Minority Interest12.45-2.1810.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.33-145.47344.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-205.30-473.09212.65
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.40-7.843.52
    Diluted EPS-3.40-7.843.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.40-7.843.52
    Diluted EPS-3.40-7.843.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

