GMRP&UI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.22 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.22 crore in June 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 1,068.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 205.30 crore in June 2023 down 196.54% from Rs. 212.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.69 crore in June 2023 down 3.14% from Rs. 235.07 crore in June 2022.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 21.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.