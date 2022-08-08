 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GMRP&UI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.68 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.68 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 875.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.65 crore in June 2022 up 271.45% from Rs. 124.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.07 crore in June 2022 up 83.48% from Rs. 128.12 crore in June 2021.

GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

GMR Power and Urban Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,068.68 1,151.98 875.64
Other Operating Income -- 59.07 --
Total Income From Operations 1,068.68 1,211.05 875.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.23 187.39 138.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 516.78 626.08 430.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.75 21.48 14.99
Depreciation 47.15 43.78 24.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 236.59 294.24 206.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.18 38.08 60.21
Other Income 94.74 60.98 43.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.92 99.06 103.74
Interest 323.73 346.03 330.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -135.81 -246.97 -227.15
Exceptional Items -- -157.91 --
P/L Before Tax -135.81 -404.88 -227.15
Tax 6.85 44.78 6.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -142.66 -449.66 -233.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -0.01 -0.55
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -142.67 -449.67 -233.98
Minority Interest 10.98 58.43 13.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates 344.34 177.19 96.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 212.65 -214.05 -124.03
Equity Share Capital 301.80 301.80 301.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.52 -3.55 -2.06
Diluted EPS 3.52 -3.55 -2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.52 -3.55 -3.88
Diluted EPS 3.52 -3.55 -2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&amp;UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.