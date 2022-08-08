GMRP&UI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.68 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,068.68 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 875.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.65 crore in June 2022 up 271.45% from Rs. 124.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.07 crore in June 2022 up 83.48% from Rs. 128.12 crore in June 2021.
GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,068.68
|1,151.98
|875.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|59.07
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,068.68
|1,211.05
|875.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.23
|187.39
|138.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|516.78
|626.08
|430.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.75
|21.48
|14.99
|Depreciation
|47.15
|43.78
|24.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.59
|294.24
|206.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.18
|38.08
|60.21
|Other Income
|94.74
|60.98
|43.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|187.92
|99.06
|103.74
|Interest
|323.73
|346.03
|330.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-135.81
|-246.97
|-227.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-157.91
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-135.81
|-404.88
|-227.15
|Tax
|6.85
|44.78
|6.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-142.66
|-449.66
|-233.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.55
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-142.67
|-449.67
|-233.98
|Minority Interest
|10.98
|58.43
|13.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|344.34
|177.19
|96.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|212.65
|-214.05
|-124.03
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|-3.55
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|-3.55
|-2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|-3.55
|-3.88
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|-3.55
|-2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited