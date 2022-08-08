GMRP&UI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.68 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.68 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 875.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.65 crore in June 2022 up 271.45% from Rs. 124.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.07 crore in June 2022 up 83.48% from Rs. 128.12 crore in June 2021.

GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

GMRP&UI shares closed at 26.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)