GMRP&UI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore in December 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 964.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.53 crore in December 2022 up 164.56% from Rs. 558.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 203.91 crore in December 2021.

GMR Power and Urban Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,447.42 1,580.72 893.43
Other Operating Income -- -- 70.68
Total Income From Operations 1,447.42 1,580.72 964.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.38 216.83 139.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,019.98 898.87 490.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.50 24.06 15.10
Depreciation 35.98 46.53 31.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 193.80 384.44 157.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.78 9.99 129.48
Other Income 56.14 46.18 42.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.92 56.17 172.30
Interest 275.97 410.75 327.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -131.05 -354.58 -155.65
Exceptional Items 524.38 913.68 -364.00
P/L Before Tax 393.33 559.10 -519.65
Tax -0.08 86.51 10.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 393.41 472.59 -529.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.12 -- -0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 393.29 472.59 -529.86
Minority Interest 21.36 13.39 15.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -54.12 596.72 -43.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 360.53 1,082.70 -558.41
Equity Share Capital 301.80 301.80 301.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 17.94 -9.25
Diluted EPS 5.97 16.31 -9.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 17.94 -8.78
Diluted EPS 5.97 16.31 -9.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited