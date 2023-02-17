GMRP&UI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore in December 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 964.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.53 crore in December 2022 up 164.56% from Rs. 558.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 203.91 crore in December 2021.