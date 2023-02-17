English
    GMRP&UI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore in December 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 964.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.53 crore in December 2022 up 164.56% from Rs. 558.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 203.91 crore in December 2021.

    GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.25 in December 2021.

    GMRP&UI shares closed at 19.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.76% returns over the last 6 months

    GMR Power and Urban Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,447.421,580.72893.43
    Other Operating Income----70.68
    Total Income From Operations1,447.421,580.72964.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.38216.83139.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,019.98898.87490.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.5024.0615.10
    Depreciation35.9846.5331.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.80384.44157.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.789.99129.48
    Other Income56.1446.1842.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.9256.17172.30
    Interest275.97410.75327.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-131.05-354.58-155.65
    Exceptional Items524.38913.68-364.00
    P/L Before Tax393.33559.10-519.65
    Tax-0.0886.5110.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities393.41472.59-529.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.12---0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period393.29472.59-529.86
    Minority Interest21.3613.3915.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-54.12596.72-43.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates360.531,082.70-558.41
    Equity Share Capital301.80301.80301.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9717.94-9.25
    Diluted EPS5.9716.31-9.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9717.94-8.78
    Diluted EPS5.9716.31-9.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Power and Urban Infra #GMRP&UI #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:11 am