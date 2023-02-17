GMRP&UI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Power and Urban Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,447.42 crore in December 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 964.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.53 crore in December 2022 up 164.56% from Rs. 558.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 203.91 crore in December 2021.
GMRP&UI EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.25 in December 2021.
GMRP&UI shares closed at 19.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.76% returns over the last 6 months
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,447.42
|1,580.72
|893.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|70.68
|Total Income From Operations
|1,447.42
|1,580.72
|964.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.38
|216.83
|139.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,019.98
|898.87
|490.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.50
|24.06
|15.10
|Depreciation
|35.98
|46.53
|31.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|193.80
|384.44
|157.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.78
|9.99
|129.48
|Other Income
|56.14
|46.18
|42.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|144.92
|56.17
|172.30
|Interest
|275.97
|410.75
|327.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-131.05
|-354.58
|-155.65
|Exceptional Items
|524.38
|913.68
|-364.00
|P/L Before Tax
|393.33
|559.10
|-519.65
|Tax
|-0.08
|86.51
|10.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|393.41
|472.59
|-529.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.12
|--
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|393.29
|472.59
|-529.86
|Minority Interest
|21.36
|13.39
|15.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-54.12
|596.72
|-43.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|360.53
|1,082.70
|-558.41
|Equity Share Capital
|301.80
|301.80
|301.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.97
|17.94
|-9.25
|Diluted EPS
|5.97
|16.31
|-9.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.97
|17.94
|-8.78
|Diluted EPS
|5.97
|16.31
|-9.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited