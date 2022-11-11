English
    GMR Power And Urban Infra Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 1,083 crore

    PTI
    November 11, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
    Representative image.

    GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd on Friday reported a more than four-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,082.70 crore for the quarter ended September.

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 248.95 crore in the year-ago period, GMR Power And Urban Infra said in a filing to BSE.

    The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 1,626.90 crore compared to Rs 1,086.44 crore in the year-ago period.

    However, on a standalone basis, the company reported a loss of Rs 46.40 crore in the latest September quarter.

    It had posted a standalone profit of Rs 509.30 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company is into the business of engineering, procurement and construction.
    PTI
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 06:18 pm