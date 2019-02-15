GMR Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 266.55 crore, down 13.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.55 crore in December 2018 down 13.55% from Rs. 308.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 776.45 crore in December 2018 up 236.02% from Rs. 570.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.46 crore in December 2018 down 139.24% from Rs. 90.37 crore in December 2017.

GMR Infra shares closed at 14.80 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.