GMR Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 266.55 crore, down 13.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 266.55 crore in December 2018 down 13.55% from Rs. 308.32 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 776.45 crore in December 2018 up 236.02% from Rs. 570.83 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.46 crore in December 2018 down 139.24% from Rs. 90.37 crore in December 2017.
GMR Infra shares closed at 14.80 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|GMR Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.72
|165.34
|214.00
|Other Operating Income
|79.83
|90.03
|94.32
|Total Income From Operations
|266.55
|255.37
|308.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.19
|80.44
|103.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.30
|11.67
|9.69
|Depreciation
|6.46
|6.35
|4.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|209.04
|79.46
|108.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.44
|77.45
|81.83
|Other Income
|0.52
|24.14
|3.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.92
|101.59
|85.43
|Interest
|221.41
|208.19
|235.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-263.33
|-106.60
|-150.06
|Exceptional Items
|1,035.78
|--
|-420.74
|P/L Before Tax
|772.45
|-106.60
|-570.80
|Tax
|-4.00
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|776.45
|-106.62
|-570.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|776.45
|-106.62
|-570.83
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.18
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.18
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|-0.18
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|-0.18
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited